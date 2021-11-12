Anambra Election: Soludo Receives Certificate Of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented the Certificate of Return to Professor Charles Soludo for winning the Anambra State governorship election which was held on November 6.

The presentation took place in Awka, the Anambra State capital with his Deputy also present at the event on Friday.

Also Read: Andy Uba Rejects Soludo’s Victory, Vows To Reclaim His ‘Stolen Mandate’

Soludo was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance which is currently ruling the state with Governor Willie Obiano.

He won 19 of the 21 local governments areas including Ihiala LGA which had its own election done on Monday.

Soludo polled 112,229 votes to win the election.