Anambra Guber: Soludo Surges Into Early Lead

Soludo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Professor Charles Soludo has won five Local Government Areas in the ongoing governorship election.

The local governments are Awka South, Onitsha South and Enugu Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra East.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sunday for the final collation of the election.

There are 21 LGAs in Anambra but only the results of the five have been announced at LG collation centers.

Soludo has a total of 38,413 votes from the five LGAs and he is being trailed by Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has 14,543 votes, while Senator Andy Uba, comes a distant third with 8,145 votes.

Below are the results of the candidates in the LGAs:

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

Onitsha South LG

APC – 2050

APGA – 4281

PDP – 2253

Enugu Anambra East LGA

APC 381

APGA: 4584

PDP: 313

Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

Anaocha LGA

APC – 2085

APGA – 6911

PDP – 5,108