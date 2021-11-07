Anambra Guber: Soludo Surges Into Early Lead

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Professor Charles Soludo has won five Local Government Areas in the ongoing governorship election.
The local governments are Awka South, Onitsha South and Enugu Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra East.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sunday for the final collation of the election.
There are 21 LGAs in Anambra but only the results of the five have been announced at LG collation centers.
Soludo has a total of 38,413 votes from the five LGAs and he is being trailed by Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has 14,543 votes, while Senator Andy Uba, comes a distant third with 8,145 votes.
Below are the results of the candidates in the LGAs:
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
Onitsha South LG
APC – 2050
APGA – 4281
PDP – 2253
Enugu Anambra East LGA
APC 381
APGA: 4584
PDP: 313
Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
Anaocha LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108