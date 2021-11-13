Anambra: Metuh Urges Uba To Accept Election Result, Avoid Litigation

Chief Olisa Metuh of the Peoples Democratic Party has urged Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress candidate in the just concluded Anambra governorship race, to reconsider any decision disputing the election results.

Metuh, a former PDP National Publicity Secretary, also encouraged Uba not to create the ground for a protracted legal battle over the election’s outcome.

He made the appeal in a statement by his Special Assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, in Abuja on Friday.

Metuh stated that he was not opposing a participant’s intrinsic right to challenge the outcome of any election.

In the case of the recent Anambra election, he said, disputing the results would be counterproductive and go against the majority sentiment of the Anambra people.