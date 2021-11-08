AnambraDecides: INEC Declares Election Inconclusive, To Hold Supplementary Poll On Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results for the Anambra governorship election.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Florence Obi announced this at a midnight.

She stated that the decision to suspend the collation of results is to give room for a supplementary election in Ihiala LGA, which has been fixed for November 9, 2021.

Recall that Ahmadu Umar, the collation officer for Ihiala LGA, had earlier said there was no election in the entire area.

After the collation of results from 20 out of 21 LGAs on Sunday, Soludo secured 103,946 votes, followed by Ozigbo who got 51,322 votes, while Uba had 42,942.

The margin between Soludo and Ozigbo currently stands at 52,624, and according to the collation officer for Ihiala, there are 148,407 registered voters in the LGA.

Citing relevant sections of the constitution, the returning officer stated that the final collation of results cannot be done until the polling units in Ihiala LGA are covered.