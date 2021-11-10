AnambraDecides: INEC Declares Soludo Winner Of Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Charles Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as winner of the Anambra governorship election.

Florence Obi, returning officer for the state, announced the result on Wednesday morning.

The APGA candidate secured 112,229 votes to defeat his two major rivals — Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP who got 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 43,285 votes.

Also Read: Anambra Guber: I Can Still Win This Election, Says PDP’s Ozigbo

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came next with 21,261 votes.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was declared winner of the election at exactly 1:51 am on Wednesday.

“Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Obi said.