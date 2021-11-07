AnambraDecides: Soludo Defeats Andy Uba, Ozigbo In Their LGA

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo has won the highest votes in Aguata LGA of Anambra state.

The APGA candidate defeated Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three frontrunners in the Anambra governorship election are from Aguata.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria polled 9,136 votes to defeat the other contenders.

The APC candidate came a distant second after polling 4,773 votes. Ozigbo, the PDP candidate, followed closely after securing 3,798 votes.