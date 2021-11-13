Andy Ubah Queries Governorship Result, Promises To Reclaim Mandate

Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Anambra Governorship election, has questioned the credibility of the exercise.

He stated that it was impossible for him to have lost where APGA Ward Chairmen defected to the APC.

Uba, while addressing party members on Saturday insisted that the election was fraught with a lot of irregularities and he would challenge its outcome in court.

He explained that there is no way he could have lost where the ward chairman of Soludo’s party defected to APC a week to the election.

“I am confident that APC will reclaim the mandate at the court ” he said.

He stated that once he is fighting, he does not look back.

He thanked God for keeping every member alive through out the campaign and election.

According to him, what happened in the election was a temporary set back, stressing that the party would retrieve it’s mandate.