Angel Replies Trolls Claiming A Man Bought Her Range Rover

BBNaija Angel is the latest owner of Range Rover and it looks like her haters are not happy with it.

Yesterday, the star announced she is now a proud owner of a brand new car claiming she bought it herself.

The reality star earlier shared photos of the new car and revealed that she bought herself a car after paying rent.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Angel Buys New Ride – Photos

Some followers called her “gboko gboko” (husband snatcher), suggesting a married man bought her the car.

Others claimed they know the man that bought her the car.