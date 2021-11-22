Anita Joseph Shares Adorable Video Of Her Husband Massaging Her Feet At An Event

Actress Anita Joseph has taken to her social media to share an adorable video of her husband, MC Fish massaging her legs at Iyabo Ojo mother’s burial.

In the video she shared, it can be seen that the actress was look all stressed out and her man decided to help relieve the stress off her.

MC Fish was seen kneeling in front of his wife as he takes up her leg to give her a warm massage.

The MC claimed that his woman’s legs hurt due to the show she wore and he is helping her out with it.

“She too waka na why,” he said.

Many of her fans shared how adorable the video looks and hope the love continues to grow.

Anita said: “Oh baby massage those pretty hawwwwwwt legs 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Respect king @realmcfish mike orihe di’mma 💙💙💙…..Note 👇 Even when she’s yours treat her like you just met her 🤣 You gerrrrrrrrit 🙄if your don’t gerrrrrrrit. Forget about rrrrrit 👋🚶🏻‍♂️”

Watch video below: