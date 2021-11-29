APC: National Chairmanship Position Not Zoned To North-Central

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied zoning its national chairmanship position to the north-central.

John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee stated this while speaking with reporters in Abuja on Monday.

He stated zoning positions are not part of the mandate of the committee’s panel.

Akpanudoedehe stated that since President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the national convention for February 2022, it is normal for there to be speculations.

“I have the mandate to report that whatever decision the CECPC takes and to the best of my knowledge the committee has not discussed zoning,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“People are just flying what will favour their interest, all I know is that the caretaker committee has not discussed or reached a zoning decision.”