APGA Chairman: Peter Obi Can’t Achieve Anything Politically Unless He Returns To Our Party

National chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye has stated that Peter Obi “cannot achieve anything” unless he returns to the party.

He stated this in a chat with Arise TV on Monday.

Oye claimed that Obi reneged on his “vow” never to leave APGA “until death do them apart”.

He added that the former Anambra governor has “never achieved anything ever since”.

The APGA chairman then said if Obi “wants to achieve anything politically, he should come back to APGA”.

“Go to Anambra state, workers are paid every 25th to 27th of the month. No government since Peter Obi till now have failed in that responsibility. Remember that Peter Obi was in APGA, and he performed superlatively when he was in APGA, but the moment he left, the APGA spirit left him, and he never achieved anything ever since,” Oye said.

”If he wants to achieve anything politically, he should come back to APGA. Then we’ll now reignite the APGA spirit in him. That’s how it’s done. Let him continue going from pillar to pole. He cannot achieve anything because APGA gave him a platform, and he took a vow that he’ll never leave APGA until death do them apart.”