Are Welcome Casino Bonuses a Scam?

Playing your favorite casino games in an online gambling environment has its benefits. Unlike their land-based counterparts, online casinos are available to everyone in the world where online gambling activities are legal.

As of today, online gambling activities are legal in most European countries, some Asian countries, some African countries, and most other parts of the globe. While some countries have local iGaming venues, others allow international gambling sites to offer their services and products.

Either way, online casinos are accessible globally, and getting started requires having a decent gaming device and a decent Internet connection. Over the years, online casinos have become the go-to destination for players across the globe, and this does not come as a surprise considering how convenient iGaming venues are.

In fact, convenience is one of the biggest advantages you experience while gambling online and this is one of the major factors driving the growing popularity of iGaming across the globe.

Gaming online also saves a lot of time as you play your favorite games from the coziness of your home. Online casinos are packed with hundreds and thousands of games, unlike their land-based counterparts that cannot accommodate such a huge number of games.

In addition to being offered a wider selection of exciting games, playing online also grants you access to welcome bonuses.

Almost every online gambling site out there welcomes newcomers with some kind of signup or welcome bonus. Welcome bonuses vary and may include match deposit bonuses with or without free spins. Most welcome bonuses offered by reputable sites are worth claiming, and further, we explore how different ones work.

How Online Casino Welcome Bonuses Work?

The availability of generous welcome bonuses is one of the biggest benefits of joining an online casino. As mentioned in the previous section, most online casinos welcome newcomers on board by offering signup bonuses. If you need more info on the best Nigerian welcome bonuses, click on the link and learn how to boost your bankroll from the very first moment of playing.

Once you venture into the world of online casino gambling, you come across a whole range of bonuses and promotions. Since there are so many different ones you can claim, it is extremely important to understand how bonuses work.

Casino bonuses are offered to keep loyal players interested. Welcome bonuses are offered to attract new players. Since the competition is getting extremely tough as clearly shown in this Mordor Intelligence report, online casinos work harder on enriching their bonuses and promotions. Match deposit bonuses that are mostly offered to newcomers let you extend your gaming sessions and scoop extra funds if you fund your account with a certain amount. There are also extremely generous no deposit bonuses, and some casinos offer them to their newcomers.

No Deposit Bonuses

While no deposit bonuses are not offered as commonly as match deposit bonuses, these are the most generous offers, and the ones definitely work claiming unless they are attached with extremely high wagering requirements.

Designed to attract new players, no deposit bonuses get you to explore an online casino’s gaming library and play some of your favorite games without any financial risks. They are offered in the form of free spins usable on certain slot games or in the form of free cash or bonus funds.

As suggested, claiming a no deposit bonus does not require making a deposit, but sometimes you may be required to use a bonus code. No deposit bonuses vary from one casino to another. Most online casinos offer them in the form of free cash and give away between five and ten bonus credits to play with.

Most no deposit bonuses in the form of free spins give away up to 20 bonus spins to play certain games, usually the most popular slots or some of the newest slot games. Either way, no deposit bonuses are always attached with wagering requirements.

Essentially, no deposit bonuses offered by reputable iGaming sites are not a scam. No deposit bonuses are free, but you cannot simply go to your cashier and withdraw your no deposit bonus winnings. While they are credited to your account without funding your account, to be able to cash out your bonus winnings or winnings from your no deposit free spins, you need to meet certain wagering requirements.

When looking into no deposit bonuses, you have to go through all terms and conditions that apply including wagering requirements.

Different no deposit bonuses carry different wagering requirements usually between 25x and 35x. Naturally, some carry higher wagering requirements than others. If you claim a no deposit bonus with a 30x wagering requirement, you need to wager your bonus funds thirty times to be able to withdraw your winnings.

No deposit bonuses are also subject to cash-out limits which refer to the maximum withdrawable amount. They are not a scam at trustworthy and reliable online casinos, but you need to look into terms and conditions.

Ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, online casinos have been ramping up their no deposit bonus offers, so make sure to check out what’s available if you sign up with some new sites today.

Match Deposit Bonuses

Match deposit bonuses are offered by most iGaming venues. Unlike no deposit bonuses, match deposit bonuses require making a deposit. Minimum qualifying deposits for welcome bonuses of this kind vary between casinos, but in most cases, you need to fund your account with at least $10 or equivalent in other currencies. All bonuses given to newly registered players fall into the category of signup bonuses and most offers of this kind come in the form of match deposit bonuses.

Online casino operators treat their newcomers with 100% match deposit bonuses. If you claim a 100% match deposit bonus, your initial deposit is doubled. Some online casinos offer 30% and 50% match deposit bonuses.

If you claim these by making a deposit of $100 (or other currency equivalents), you receive $30 or $50 in bonus funds. Some online casinos are even more generous and offer 200% and 300% match deposit bonuses. Match deposit bonuses that go over 100% usually come with a lower maximum cash-out limit.

Regardless of their maximum cash-out limitations, all match deposit bonuses carry wagering requirements. You cannot withdraw bonus funds received from a match deposit bonus. Instead, you need to meet its wagering requirements first.

Wagering requirements on match deposit bonuses usually vary between 10x and 30x. Some bonuses of this kind come with higher wagering requirements up to 70x. If you claim a match deposit bonus attached with a 30x wagering requirement, you need to wager your bonus funds and sometimes even your initial deposit thirty times.

Tips for Claiming Welcome Bonuses

Not all welcome bonuses are created equally. Therefore, before you claim a welcome bonus, make sure you: