Aregbesola: Anambra Guber Poll Shows 2023 Election Not Threatened In Any Way

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has expressed that the outcome of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state has shown that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to promoting democracy.

He stated this on Thursday at the end of the national security council (NSC) meeting presided over by Buhari.

The minister stated that the Anambra poll is evidence that the 2023 general election “is not in any way threatened”.

“That is a good assurance to all Nigerians, that we are committed to promoting democracy, that is in respect of Anambra election,” Aregbesola said.

“The president was particularly happy that a free and fair gubernatorial election held in Anambra. And he was quite happy that the combination of INEC and the security agencies, from the military to the police and all the other agencies made that possible with the support of the people and the government of Anambra. We all saw the outcome.

“With that, there is no doubt as to the commitment of our administration to promoting democracy, and ensuring that 2023 is not in any way threatened.”