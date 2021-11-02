Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra state – Man sends a message to EFCC

Some Nigerians have warned against detaining billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, who was arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday.

We had reported that the Anambra-born club owner was taken to the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, Monday afternoon and was interrogated by officers of the agency over alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

The report which flooded the social media on Monday night, generated reactions from concerned Nigerians as many took to their social media handles to express concern over the repercussions of the move on the November 6 governorship elections in Anambra State.

Recall that Obi Cubana made headlines and became the talk of the town in July when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his late mother in Oba, Anambra State, in which over 200 cows were reportedly slaughtered.

The lavish display of wealth set tongues wagging, with many Nigerians wondering about his source of wealth.

Several celebrities, businessmen and women, including politicians turned out in large numbers for the funeral.

The popular socialite subsequently became a role model to several Nigerian youths, including the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney who aimed to venture into business with the hope of becoming successful like Obi Cubana.

Some Nigerians, particularly youths on Tuesday morning, said the arrest may worsen the already deteriorated security situation in Anambra State.

Music artist UCHE Nwobodo fondly called Odogwu Nwobodo disclosed that the arrest is coming at a time when Obi Cubana’s state of origin is already tensed up.

He said, “This is definitely not the right time for this drama. You and I know how the business man is regarded in Anambra State with millions of supporters in the Southeast.

“If they fail to release him today, This shows that this government is actually against the Igbos,”

