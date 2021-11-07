Arsenal Resurgence Continues As Watford Suffers Defeat

The resurgent form of Arsenal continued on Sunday as Emile Smith Rowe scored in a third successive Premier League game to claim victory over Watford.

The in-form Smith Rowe scored with a low drive from outside the box after 56 minutes.

Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved by Ben Foster following a poor challenge by Danny Rose on Alexandre Lacazette – and the Hornets goalkeeper produced another fine stop to keep out Gabriel’s header shortly before half-time.

A sixth victory in eight Premier League games moved Arsenal up to fifth, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.