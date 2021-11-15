ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike, Gives FG 3-Week Ultimatum

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a three-week ultimatum to the federal government to implement the agreement it reached with the union.

ASUU national president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke gave the ultimatum after the union’s national executive council (NEC) meeting at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) on November 13 and 14.

Osodeke stated that the industrial action became necessary due to the failure of the federal government to implement the memorandum of action (MoA) it signed with the union upon which the last strike action was suspended.

“We are giving the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum, if after three weeks they don’t meet our demands, we will be going on strike,” he said.

“We believe we have tried enough by giving them enough time.”