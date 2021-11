Atiku Is One Of The Great Fighters For Democracy — Iyorchia Ayu

The National Chairman-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his 75th Birthday.

In a statement Dr. Ayu personally signed, he described Atiku, who is also the Waziri Adamawa, as one of the great fighters for democracy.

“The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is one of the great fighters for democracy, unity and cohesion among Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar is a leader who has consistently fought for sustainable democracy and social justice in the country

“On behalf of myself, family and entire PDP family, I pray to God to give him good and healthy life, and strength to continue to serve our country and humanity in general.

“Congratulations Waziri Adamawa my friend and brother,” he noted.