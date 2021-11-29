Ayo Makun, Wife Celebrate 13th Wedding anniversary

Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, and his wife, Mabel Makun, celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary today, 29th November 2021.

The 50-year-old comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video showing different stages of their lives to mark the special day.

In his caption, AY stated that he’d always adore his wife due to the extent to which she showed him love.

The star also made it known that have known for 17years but decided to join hands together and get married 4years after.

AY wrote, “The lovely journey of life continues after 17 years of knowing you as a friend and lover. Mabel Makun our marriage has taught me so much about a certain kind of love that comes from a place of imperfection. The way you always go the extra mile to make me feel loved is one thing I would always adore you for. Thank you for making my life better every single day. Today, I am promising you that all my dreams shall be about making yours come true. Happy 13th Anniversary!”

Mabel also took to her Instagram to pen down beautiful message.

She said: “Thankful to God for his Grace,mercy and favour upon our lives. 17 years of friendship and 13 years of marriage,we definitely did not come this far relying on our own strength. It is not of him that willeth nor of him that runneth but of God that sheweth mercy. My dearest husband @aycomedian we ride for life ❤️”

Ayo and Mabel’s union is blessed with a 13-year-old daughter, Michelle.

See posts below: