Ayra Starr Spotted On Billboard In Times Square, New York

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

Ayrastarr is super excited as she was spotted on Times Square’s billboard in New York.

The news was made known by her producer, Don Jazzy who shared a post.

This is great news for young musicians like her, as it means all efforts will definitely be appreciated one day.

READ ALSO: Don Jazzy Signs 18-Year-Old Girl To Mavin Records

The billboard is sponsored by the famous streaming platform, Spotify, and Ayrastarr covers for African Heat.

Don Jazzy wrote: “Celestial being up in Time square. @ayrastarr for @spotify”

See post below:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here