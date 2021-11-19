Ayra Starr Spotted On Billboard In Times Square, New York

Ayrastarr is super excited as she was spotted on Times Square’s billboard in New York.
The news was made known by her producer, Don Jazzy who shared a post.
This is great news for young musicians like her, as it means all efforts will definitely be appreciated one day.
The billboard is sponsored by the famous streaming platform, Spotify, and Ayrastarr covers for African Heat.
Don Jazzy wrote: “Celestial being up in Time square. @ayrastarr for @spotify”
See post below: