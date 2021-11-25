Baaj Adebule Speaks On How He Fear Robbers Than Police

Baaj Adebule Speaks On How They Fear Robbers Than Police Now

Nigerian actor says Nigerians are presently more stressed over cops out and about than they are stressed, over-equipped looters.

Adebule said he was coming back on Tuesday night and was just stressed over cops he may experience out and about and not equipped looters. He shared this idea on his Twitter handle.

”Finished filming late yesterday so the director and I were plotting routes I could take home with no police presence. It’s after the conversation I realized we’re living like escaped convicts in this naija! We didn’t even think of armed robbers o, it’s Police we’re worried about” he wrote

One of his adherents agreed with him. The adherent said he currently gets uncomfortable and conceals his telephone at whatever point he is around cops.