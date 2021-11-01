Baba-Ahmed: North Will Back Credible Presidential Candidate From Any Region In 2023

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has stated that northern Nigeria will back a credible candidate from any region in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed expressed that a presidential candidate produced through regional or religious considerations would not be accepted.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun, he said the current situation in the country does not require a leader produced by coercion or secession threats.

He stated that moves to occupy the presidential office through violence are counterproductive to peace and unity.

“We don’t want the president to emerge as a product of ethnic or religious pushes. We don’t want a president that will be answerable to a portion of Nigeria. We won’t accept it,” he said.

“The next president should emerge from a credible election from any part of the country but he or she must be first and foremost a Nigerian president. The north would back any credible candidate from the region who understands the problem, possesses the capacity to solve them (challenges) and can build bridges across the country.”