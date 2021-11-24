Baba Suwe‘s Son Speaks On How NDLEA Left A Scar On His Father

Adebowale Omidina, one of the children of a late comic entertainer, Babatunde Omidina, also known as Baba Suwe, who kicked the bucket on Monday, November 22, has said that his dad didn’t recuperate from his experience in the possession of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency after he was blamed for hawking drugs in 2011, which ended up being bogus.

Soon after the 63-year-old entertainer died, his child, Adebowale, shared a video where he blamed relatives and companions for dismissing the entertainer while he was sick.

READ ALSO: Photos: Baba Suwe To Be Buried At Home In Ikorodu

Notwithstanding, while at the same time talking at the home on Tuesday, November 22, Adebowale apologized for making the video, saying he didn’t intend to affront anybody. He additionally referenced that his dad’s ailment began after his medication-related difficulty.

“My father was a lovely person. Whenever I showed him his videos, he would start laughing and sometimes burst into tears and ask if it was him and if he would ever act again and I would console and assure him that he would act again, just to make him happy.

I can’t really say this was the cause of my father’s sickness, but since his matter with the NDLEA, my dad was not himself. He used to think about his wife and he used to think about us too because he still told me a few days ago that he was not sure if he would be with us for long and I told him that he would be with us.”he said

Recounting his father passed, Adebowale said he was in the gym when he received a call that his father wasn’t breathing properly.

“I asked them to call a nurse to treat him and when I got home, I went to his room, talked to him; he was trying to talk to me, but he could not.

He was taking his first drip when I got home and when he was taking the second drip, I went out to wash my kits. I was washing my kits when my mum came to tell me that my dad was dead. I had to ask her if she was joking because I just left him about five minutes ago; I rushed to his room and found out that he was dead.

I was in shock and had to make a short video and because of the shock, I didn’t know what I was doing at that moment, so I posted it on my WhatsApp status and from there it went viral.

I was surprised that within five minutes, the video had gone viral. What I have to say is that I’m sorry; I appeal to family members that I never meant it that way because I’m still young, but the shock affected me.”he said

The veteran actor will be buried at his house in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Thursday, November 25.