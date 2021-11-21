Bafarawa Announces Retirement From Politics

Former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafawara has announced his retirement from politics after 45 years.

Bafarawa ruled Sokoto as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Speaking in an interview with the Punch, the ex-governor stated that he no longer has the will to be in active politics.

He revealed that he will never contest for any elective office or accept a political appointment.

“There was a time I was in politics, the will to do it was there. Now, I don’t have it. I feel I have done my best based on the opportunity given to me and I am grateful for what God has done for me,” he said.

“Therefore, I will never go for any elective office for the rest of my life and I will never accept any appointment for the rest of my life. But I will always give my advice whenever it is needed.”