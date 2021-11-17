Bandits Now Install Traditional, Religious Leaders, Collect Taxes, Fines – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has cried out over the activities of bandits.

He said terrorists groups in the North-East now operate openly without fear anymore. Sani lamented via a tweet on Twitter.

The lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, said the bandits have moved beyond kidnapping, launching raids, and extorting ransoms to performing State functions.

Bandits, as they are called, have been on rampage and there are claims by people living in some rural areas in the region that no day passes without the terrorists abducting and even killing people.

Most recently, the bandits massacred over 15 people in Goronyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto State.

And in a tweet on Wednesday, Shehu Sani raised alarm that “bandits have audaciously moved beyond launching raids, abductions and extorting ransom; they now perform state functions like collecting taxes, imposing fines and installing religious and traditional rulers in rural areas.

“The constituted authority is losing its constitutional authority.”