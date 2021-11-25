Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Messages And Photos

Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary and the couple could not be more grateful.

The couple penned sweet messages to each other as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.

They both did a beautiful photoshoot as they expressed their love to each other.

READ ALSO: Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrate Third Wedding Ceremony With Sweet Messages

Banky wrote: “You’re my song, my rhymes, my heart, my light, my muse, my melody, my everything, my Wife. I’ll be writing about you for the rest of my life, because you’re the best of my life -I love you now more than ever. I’ll love you 4ever. Happy Anniversary Shuga”

Adesua also said: “You will ALWAYS be my favourite part of me’. Without you, I’d be living in black and white’. Baby daddy, my Zaddy, you mean the world to me. Happy 4th Year Anniversary Bubba.I love you. Forever. Truly, madly, deeply.”

See posts below: