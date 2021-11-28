Barcelona Secure First Away Victory Against Villareal

Barcelona secured its first away victory of the season in all competitions with victory over Villarreal.

Barcelona struck twice late on to snatch all three points from a spirited Villarreal side in La Liga.

Frenkie De Jong’s close-range finish opened the scoring, but Barca were clinging on after Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze’s well-taken leveller in the 76th minute.

However, against the run of play, Memphis Depay pounced after the Villarreal defence failed to clear a long clearance in the 88th minute.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho slotted an injury-time penalty to make sure of the result.

Barcelona remain seventh in the Spanish top flight.