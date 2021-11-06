Basketmouth And Wife, Elsie Okpocha Celebrate 11th Year Wedding Anniversary

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha are celebrating their 11th year wedding anniversary and the couple can not be more excited.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a beautiful picture of them together.

Basketmouth posted his wife well dressed in a wedding gown.

The couple, who met 14 years ago at the University of Lagos, are parents to two children, a boy and a girl.

Basketmouth wrote ” 11 years ago, she said ‘i do and she did. Happy anniversary to youy love @elsieokpocha.

See post below: