BBNaija Whitemoney Gets Verified On Instagram

BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney has officially gotten verified on his Instagram page with 1.3 million followers.

The verification was done a few hours ago and many of his fans are excited for him.

Is not an easy task to get the blue tick verification from Instagram after all the effort of audience canvassing.

Ex BBniaja housemate got verified immediately he reaches 1.3M followers on his page and this is a big win for him.

Check out his page now: