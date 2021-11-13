BBNaija’s Angel Announces New Ambassadorial With ‘JennysGlow’

Angel Smith recently took to her social media to announce she is now the newest ambassador of ‘JennysGlow Nigeria’.

The star made the news known through her Instagram as she shared a video of herself.

Angel said Jennys Glow is the organic best skincare brand.

READ ALSO: Angel Replies Trolls Claiming A Man Bought Her Range Rover

With excitement, she expresses how happy she is to join the new family.

Angel captioned: “Beautiful skin begins with exceptional skincare. Mad to announce that I am the newest ambassador of @jennysglownigeria, the organic BEST skincare brand, hands down!”

See post below: