BBNaija’s Angel Buys New Ride – Photos

Congratulations are in order as BBNaija Angel buys herself a brand new car.

The star took to her Instagram to share the news and also flaunt her new ride.

Many of her fans and other celebrities have sent their congratulatory messages to her and also praise her for her good work.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Angel Cries Out Over Cyber Bullying

In her post, Angel said she has paid her rent and then she has bought a new car this 2021.

In excitement, she said: “I paid rent and then I bought a car, grateful for 2021. It’s given me so much. Real hot girl sh*t🧏🏿‍♀️🧏🏿‍♀️”

See post below: