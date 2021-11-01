BBNaija’s Angel Cries Out Over Cyber Bullying

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season six finalist, Angel Smith, has cried out about cyber bullying.

The 21-year-old reality TV star took to her Twitter page to lament about the rate at which trolls bully celebrities on social media and pleaded with them to leave celebrities alone.

In her words, “Just come on here and bully anyone unprovoked then when someone decides to take their life it’s “suicide is not an option”. Leave people alone if their lives don’t affect you. Claim to be fantastic people but y’all just be weird and mean and the dirt in your souls do be showing. Y’all be the meanest weirdest bullies.”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Angel Slams Troll Who Mocked Her For Not Bagging Deals