BBNaija’s Pere Announces Partnership With Binance Africa

BBNaija’s Pere has taken to his social media to announce he is now an ambassador to Binance Africa.

The star shared this on his Instagram and also scooped some pictures at the organisation.

Although he did not say much, Pere expressed his excitement to have joined the family.

Many of his fans are excited for him on his latest deal and hope to see more of this.

Pere said: “Good morning 🎉I’m super excited to do this with @binanceafrica_ @binance & @bundleafrica by taking crypto education to your doorstep going forward. 😃 You can easily buy, sell and trade cryptocurrency within minutes on Binance without stress guys! Let’s get this money! #BinanceForAll 🤑🤑”

