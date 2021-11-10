BBNaija’s Yousef Covers Style Magazine

Reality TV star Yousef Garba acquires his first magazine endorsement as he stuns on ‘Style Magazine’.

As the magazine’s name implies, the star looked really stylish in his outfit.

The Fashion Model got the endorsement based on his welcome back from the Reality TV show “Big Brother Naija”.

The magazine has the punchline: “THE POWER OF INDIVIDUALITY”

Yousef expressed his excitement as he captions: “Courage is not having the strength to go on; it’s going on when you don’t have the strength… Been a minute people”