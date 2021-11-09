BBN’s Cross reveals he was arrested for violating curfew in South Africa

Cross who is currently in South Africa alongside co-finalist Liquorose for business related matters and also to have a ‘Meet and Greet’ session with his fans shared his experience with the law enforcement agents in the country on his official Twitter page.

According to him, there is curfew in the country currently but he didn’t know until he he stepped out only to be told by the Police that he has broken the rule which led to his arrest.

He said that he shared some information about himself with the officers that he has a South African name ‘Siyabonga’ and that this was his first time visiting South Africa and they released him a few hours later.

He wrote, “So SA I got stoped by your police, apparently there’s a curfew. They took me to their office, Omo nobody tell me ooo. So guys I tell them say I get name called siyabonga and my first time in SA and they smiled and I think they wan let us go ooo.

Omo japa japa. My bed they call me . Thanks guys We free now”