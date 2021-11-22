BBN’s Tega Escapes Car Accident

Tega Donimic escapes a car accident as she plans to celebrate her birthday.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 Housemate is grateful as God saves her from a car accident. Just getting set to plan and celebrate her birthday on the 4th of December, this narrow escape happened while journeying.

READ ALSO: Getting Accommodation In Lagos Is An Extreme Sport – Tega Dominic Laments

“Child of a praying mother… Thank you abba father, not another one tonight.. all i am i am saying is, it is not yet my time.. this new age and more is a most..Tell God thank you for me”. She shares her experience on this survival.