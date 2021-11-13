Being A Lesbian Is A Lonely Experience, I Enjoy It: Temmie Ovwasa

YBNL Singer Temmie Ovwasa has given reasons why she chose lesbianism over normal rudiments of sex.

The star stated that she finds it hard to give men a space in her heart.

Temmie said, “people with absolute no game will come into your life “you’re so pretty” that a compliment should make me French kiss you?.

She placed in a question why she wants a man in her space.

READ ALSO: Singer Temmie Ovwasa Blasts Nigerians Talking About Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape

She also said that her experience with men has been so bad more reason why she aggressively gives them space.

“Being a Lesbian is a lonely experience and I’m glad I enjoy the solitude, when it comes to men I aggressively make space for them around me due to my experience with them.”

Temmie made a statement clear to ladies ” I don’t wanna hear about your boyfriend”. In my world only women and gender non conforming people exist.”

See post below: