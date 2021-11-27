Bianca Ojukwu Begs Buhari To Release Nnamdi Kanu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ojukwu made the plea while speaking at the 10th memorial anniversary of late Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, organised in Owerri, Imo State, on Friday.

She urged the President to consider the plea made by some Igbo leaders during their recent visit to the State House, Abuja, asking for Kanu’s release.

She expressed that Kanu’s release would demonstrate Buhari’s magnanimity, adding that the clamour for secession is a direct consequence of perceived inequality in the distribution of resources and political appointments in the country.

“Kanu’s release will further buttress President Buhari’s commitment to healing the wounds inflicted by the sense of marginalisation felt by the Igbo nation,” she said.