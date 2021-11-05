Bisi Alimi Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary With ‘Husband’

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has taken to social media to announce his 5th year wedding anniversary with his husband.

The star got married five years ago to an Australian man named Anthony Davis.

Bisi is the founder of The Bisi Alimi Foundation advocates for the rights and dignity of LGBT people in Nigeria.

The advocate was also the first-ever gay activist to organise the first-ever LGBT event in Nigeria.

Although some people came out to blast him, saying the event was hidden because Bisi was scared of being arrested by the Nigerian police.

Well, he is proud of who he is now and he is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary as he shared photos from their wedding.

Bisi captioned: “5yrs and counting……Always and forever”

See post below: