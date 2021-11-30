Blessing CEO Fixes Date For Housewarming

Congratulations are in order as Blessing CEO is set to launch her new home in December.

In 2020, the star trended after she revealed that she has gotten a new house but at the end it was made known that she was not the owner.

Ever since then, Blessing her been putting a lot of hardwork and many of her fans are proud.

Well, it looks like her audio house has finally turned to video as she has decided to gift herself a brand new house on Christmas day, 25th December.

In her Instagram post, she shared a glimpse of the house and she told her fans to wait till the real day.

Blessing said: “December 25th …..I will deliver my gift to myself. My name is okoro Blessing Nkiruka…………I turn my audio to video ..Hold ur congratulations wait till 25th December”

See post below: