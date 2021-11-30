Bobrisky Brags About Owning Petrol Station, Buying Hotel Worth N800m In Lagos

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed that she has broaden her horizon as she branched into the oil and gas industry and real estate.

The male barbie disclosed in a recent post via his Snapchat account, adding that he owns a popular petrol station in Lagos state.

Bobrisky also said that he has made his first instalment for a hotel business property worth over eight hundred million naira in the Lekki part of Lagos state.

While sharing a purchase receipt as proof, he noted that the more trolls insults him, the more money he makes as a way to get back at them.

Read his post below;

“I have a gas station popularly known as Petroleum station in Lekki. My lawyer ask me not to share this information with no one. It kept as a secret because we don’t want it known to the public yet. Many of you here in Lagos have bought fuel there.

The more you insult I get from people daily I turn it to money, in your mind you are laughing at me yeah? But I am turning it to money as the smart girl that I am

“There is this hotel they want to sell in Lekki phase 1 for eight hundred million, when I told the guy I want to buy it, the guy was shocked. I told them I want to spread the payment for three month d guy didn’t believe until I make first payment on the 11th”.