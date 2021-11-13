Bobrisky Set To Kill 5 Cows For Housewarming Party

Bobrisky took to her Snapchat to give the list of some of the things she will be getting and doing for her housewarming.

The star announced some time ago that she has a new house she will be unveiling soon and many of her fans are excited for her.

In her post, Bobrisky said, “House warming – Two life bands, 5 cows, 5 food vendors, Champagne go yapa ask people who came to my party, Two giant cake, 1,000 rich guests only”

She concluded saying: “I can’t wait to burst everywhere with my new home, just chill. You know an extra, building castle for a queen like me. rounding up this month sha”

