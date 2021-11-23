BREAKING: EFCC Grills Femi Fani-Kayode Over Forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently interrogating a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Officials of the anti-graft agency confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday in Lagos.

The former minister was reportedly summoned to answer questions relating to the forgery of a medical report which he allegedly procured to evade his trial before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Fani-Kayode was reported to have arrived at the Lagos Office of the commission in the company of his lawyer at about 1pm.

He is still answering questions from the EFCC investigators as at the time of this report.