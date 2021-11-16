Buhari: Bandits Living In Fool’s Paradise, Evil Cannot Triumph Over Good

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that bandits terrorising parts of the country will “ultimately meet their waterloo”.

The president on Tuesday reiterated that the country’s security agencies have the wherewithal to “crush” the bandits.

He made the comment while speaking on the recent killing of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela LGAs of Sokoto state.

President Buhari stated that the “needless and mindless violence against innocent people cannot go unpunished”.

“This persistent and unprovoked violence against unarmed civilians must be met with a fierce response by the government,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted the president as saying.

Also Read: Bandits Want Education, Facilities For Children To Drop Arms – Gumi

“Let me once again, reassure Nigerians, that this administration will not abandon them to their fate in the face of this existential challenge caused by banditry.

“We are taking delivery of military equipment to improve the capacity of our security forces to effectively deal with this issue.

“Our military is also deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity.

“This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees. The bandits are living in a fool’s paradise if they believe that they can’t be crushed.

“The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their Waterloo. Evil cannot triumph over good no matter how long it takes.”