Buhari Suspends Inauguration Of New NNPC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the postponement of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The exercise scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until further notice.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated that a new date will be announced in due course.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) scheduled for Wednesday 24th November, 2021 until further notice.”

“A new date for the inauguration of the Board will be announced in due course.

“We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please,” the statement read.