Buhari To Attend Climate Change Conference In Glasgow, Peace Summit In Paris

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed for Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He stated that Buhari was scheduled to deliver his statement at the high-level segment for Heads of State and Government at the conference on November 2.

”President Buhari’s address is expected to highlight Nigeria’s key priorities and action to tackle climate change as well as progress on the country’s transition to low carbon economy, consistent with achieving the Paris Climate Agreement,” he said.

Shehu said the conference, hosted by the United Kingdom, in partnership with Italy, would bring parties together to help accelerate action towards the Paris Agreement as well as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He said Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

He revealed that Buhari would thereafter travel to Paris, France, on an official visit to reciprocate an earlier one to Nigeria by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and also attend the Paris Peace forum 2021.