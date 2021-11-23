Buhari Urged To Sign Vigilante Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sign the bill seeking to establish the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

The bill was recently passed by the National Assembly to empower members of the VGN to provide community policing, maintenance of law and order and community service for Nigerians.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja Monday, VGN Commander-General, Umar Bakori, stated that with the growing insecurity, it was important that vigilante members were legally incorporated considering the high level of intelligence gathering among them.

He said: “The issue of peace and security should be viewed from a broader perspective, but by encompassing. VGN members are for the protection of critical national assets, addressing cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers’ clashes and addressing the plights of internally displaced persons.

“The country will become more peaceful, productive and attractive to foreign direct investment which is a key objective of Mr President. It will interest you to know that VGN members are equally assisting the NSCDC in the protection of oil/gas pipelines and Power Holding equipment.”