Mrs. Charity Maduka, the wife of businessman and chairman of the Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, has died.

According to family sources, Mrs Maduka died after suffering a stroke in Nnewi, Anambra state on Sunday afternoon, November 28.

Until her death, she was the Vice-president of the Coscharis Group since its inception and the co-owner of the company.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

