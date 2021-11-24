Chelsea Demolish Juve To Reach Champions League Last 16

Olayemi Oladotun
Manchester City vs Chelsea

Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League last 16 with mauling of Juventus on Tuesday.

Trevoh Chalobah’s controversial goal put the holders on course for an imperious 4-0 rout of the Italian club.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead when Antonio Rudiger’s handball went unpunished in the build-up to Chalobah’s first half opener at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus never recovered from that blow as Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck after half-time to send Chelsea to the top of Group H.

Chelsea are above Juventus on goal difference and will guarantee a first place finish if they win at Zenit Saint Petersburg in their last group fixture on December 8.

 

