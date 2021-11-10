Chika Ike Launches Real Estate Company ‘Flip Script Homes’

Filmmaker Chika Ike has officially launched her real estate company Flip Script homes.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page as the event took place on her birthday, 8th of November.

Flip Script homes is a Real estate company focused on Shortlet apartments, construction and development, sales and rentals of houses and apartments in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)

The “Maison ” comprises units of semi-detached houses, 2bedrooms and 1 bedroom apartments for sale and rent.

Chika also went ahead to share some of the photos taken at the launching as she thanked those who came around to celebrate with her.

She said: “Thanks for all the love ,prayers and birthday wishes, it’s appreciated. It was super busy yesterday for me ,my team showed up and showed out . We had our official @flipscripthomes launch yesterday and it gladdened my heart to see how far we have come . Let’s eat cake! 🎂… Love you all”

See posts below: