CJN: We Won’t Rest Until Corruption Is Stamped Out Of Nigeria

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed has vowed that the judiciary would not rest until corruption is stamped out of the country.

He stated this during the ”third National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the public sector” which held in the nation’s capital, on Tuesday.

He revealed that over 756 corrupt cases were handled in the country between 2020/2021.

Also Read: EFCC Invites About 25 Senior Civil Servants For Questioning Over Alleged Corruption

He stated that from January to November this year, 1,144 suspects were convicted of various corruption offences and financial crimes including hundreds of millions of cash forfeitures, along side eight aircraft, seven fuel stations among others.

He also noted that for any nation to prosper, the judiciary must remain independent and insulated from interference.

He also urged judges in the country to desist from giving incessant ex parte orders in order not to project the judiciary in a bad light.